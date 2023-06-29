The Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) has spoken of its ambition to make a "footprint" on international sport but stresses that it faces "obstacles" over the freedom of movement.

Nader Jayousi, technical director at the POC, outlined the challenges facing his country when speaking at the seventh edition of the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII) here.

Palestine remains locked in a long-running conflict with Israel with tensions between the two countries continuing to mount.

Restrictions on movement remains a key issue for Palestinians with Gaza and the West Bank separated from each other by Israeli territory.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has been under Israeli military occupation since the Middle East war in 1967 but the State of Palestine claims it as its sovereign territory.

Israel issued new guidelines last October to tighten restrictions on the movement of Palestinians that live within the West Bank and travel between it and the Gaza Strip - measures which have been criticised by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

It is argued by Israel that the restrictions are necessary to protect itself from Palestinian violence.

A man walks amidst burnt cars, which were set ablaze by Israeli settlers, in the area of in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank ©Getty Images

When addressing delegates at MINEPS VII, Jayousi claims that the restraints on travel obstruct the development of sport in Palestine.

"We are confident that Palestine will have its own footprint in the international sports scene when it comes to achievements and medals," said Jayousi.

"Do we have obstacles?

"Yes, we do.

"A lot.

"Our athletes and National Federations suffer on restrictions on movements.

"Our athletes from the Gaza Strip are not allowed and permitted to meet with their fellow athletes in the West Bank which puts a lot of limits on our potential to develop our athletic performance to our athletes.

"Palestine, such as other countries, are opening its doors to international competition.

"We are usually clashed with impossibility to get permits to our guests, especially to our Arab brothers to enter Palestine and practice the right of competing in our international competition."

Palestine has competed at the past seven Summer Olympics, sending five athletes to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Jayousi said that Israeli forces broke in the headquarters of the POC and the Palestinian Football Association in recent years.

In March this year, Palestine’s Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium was hit by an unprovoked tear-gas attack, leaving players and fans struggling to breathe.

"Alongside all of this, we can’t forget to remember our 170 killed athletes in the last 40 years, the last one was killed five days ago," added Jayousi.

"In spite of all of that, Palestinians are full of hope to be able to practice sports freely just like any other nations in the world.

"We believe that we will be able to do so but until then we will keep working hard towards that with no excuse."

Palestine has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1995 and made its Olympic debut at Atlanta 1996.

Since then, Palestine sent athletes to next six Summer Olympics but has yet to register a single medal.