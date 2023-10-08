JJIF President Panagiotis Theodoropoulos would be open to have China as host for ju-jitsu events ©JJIF

Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) President Panagiotis Theodoropoulos is hopeful that China will become a future host of one of the body's major events following the sport's success at the Asian Games here.

Ju-jitsu made its second appearance at the Games, with eight medal events taking place over three days.

The action culminated yesterday at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and saw Miao Jie win China's sole medal, a silver, that put them fifth in the sport's standings.

Although ju-jitsu is in its early stages of development in China, with the country only appearing at the Asian Championships for the first time earlier this year, Theodoropulos is keen for it to host a continental or World Championships.

"Definitely," the Greek official told insidethegames.

"They have the infrastructure and they have the determination.

"China is always looking to test and they can prepare everything in a good manner."

Ju-jitsu had made its debut in the Asian Games at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. 

In China, the sport had four gold medals events for men's weight categories and four for women.

Ju-jitsu appeared at the Asian Games for a second time at Hangzhou 2022 following its 2018 debut with an increase in women's competition ©JJIF
Ju-jitsu appeared at the Asian Games for a second time at Hangzhou 2022 following its 2018 debut with an increase in women's competition ©JJIF

This marks a focus placed on gender equality that was not seen in the previous edition, where it was a 6:2 split for men's and women's competition. 

The Asian Games is the biggest multi-sport that ju-jitsu is a part of, as more than 12,000 athletes took part. 

"[The Games] give us a big, big push and we see it in the spreading of ju-jitsu in Asia and the really tight collaboration with the NOCs," JJIF director general Joachim Thumfart told insidethegames.

"This is possible through the Asian Games because in the rest of the world ju-jitsu is still struggling with the Olympic family split into too many systems and different systems of recognition.

"It is so important [for ju-jitsu] that this works and that other event types which are recognised, under World Anti-Doping agency compliance, and in IOC collaboration get supported and accepted in National Federations as well."

The United Arab Emirates were the most successful country at Hangzhou 2022 with four gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Khaled Al-Shehi and Faisal Al-Ketbi triumphed for the country in the men's competitions while Asma Al-Hosani and Shamma Al-Kalbani were victorious in the women's.