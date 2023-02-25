Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) director general Joachim Thumfart has said that it is a possibility that Russia could compete at a future edition of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Championships.

The International Olympic Committee has previously welcomed a suggestion that Russian athletes could return to international sport under a neutral banner by competing at Olympic Council of Asia events.

Thumfart states that he opposes the idea for ju-jitsu as it would unbalance the continental events but admits it is feasible.

"It is possible," Thumfart told insidethegames here at the Ju-Jitsu Asian Championships currently taking place in Bangkok.

"The national members would not be so happy because Russia is an extremely strong player in our sport.

"They always have been in the top three of the medal ranks in the World Championships.

"From the grassroots there could be some objections but from the principle I think it's possible.

"If that is an option for the upcoming Asian Games, I'm not sure."

Thumfart predicts that the overall sporting quality of the Asian Championships will increase if Russia are involved.

Joachim Thumfart predicts that there would be no moral objections from Asian federations over Russia's inclusion at the Asian Championships ©Getty Images

However, their presence could lead to an unbalanced playing field he fears.

No moral conflict would be expected from the Asian federations with Thumfart not anticipating any boycotts for moral reasons as are being threatened for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"If we see the view on this conflict, as ugly as it is, in the Asian countries they say 'it has never happened in sport before for any other conflict,'" Thumfart said.

"Asia has had enough wars and it is actually a point of disappointment, not misunderstanding.

"At least my members I talk to, they say 'this didn't happen in other conflicts in other events'.

"Nothing in sport is sanctioned for the Israel-Palestine conflict, nothing was sanctioned for the Syria war, and now because it is Europe the sport is suddenly politically involved."

The Chess Federation of Russia (CFR) is due to switch its continental affiliation from the European Chess Union (ECU) to the Asian Chess Federation after an agreement was made this week.

The CFR applied for the transfer in April of last year after the ECU suspended it in response to the war in Ukraine.