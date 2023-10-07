Vasco Vilaça of Portugal and Nina Eim of Germany won the men's and women's titles respectively at the Triathlon World Cup leg in Rome.

Vilaça clocked an impressive 53min 39sec overall to beat Belgian Arnaud Mengal, who settled for silver five seconds behind.

The Portuguese was the first out of transition after the swim and bike and finished the run in 14:26.

Bronze medal went to U23 world champion Simon Henseleit of Germany.

Henseleit crossed the line two seconds behind Mengal.

"I was completely exhausted by the end, it was the last race of the season and I wanted to enjoy it so at the beginning of the run I just went for it," said Vilaca.

"I didn’t know if anyone would come with me, and those younger guys are coming through so fast, but I had a blast.

"I had in the back of my mind I wanted a bit of revenge for Pontevedra, and this gives me the confidence to keep working and know i’m doing it right.

Nina Eim 🇩🇪 wins gold in Rome!

What a way to round off a brilliant season for the 25-year-old as she heads into the off-season with a first World Cup win and her @paris2024 spot secured. Operation @olympics is off to a great start, Marlene Gomez-Goggel 🇩🇪 with the silver, Cathia… pic.twitter.com/ylHUvEBwRb — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) October 7, 2023

"I think we’ll have a nice winter to prepare for the new season.

"It’s my first time fighting for Olympic qualification and the nerves are already ramping up a little… it’s the biggest show in sport and I’m looking forward to hopefully getting there."

Eim added to her run of form this season by sealing the title in 59:26.

The gold medal proved tricky for the German, who was behind after the swim stage.

However, she recovered in the 20 kilometres bike stage, where she clocked 31:13.

Silver medal also went to a German athlete in Marlene Gomez-Göggel.

Interestingly, like the men's event, Gomez-Göggel was also five seconds behind the winner.

Switzerland's Cathia Schär won the bronze medal, clocking 59:35.