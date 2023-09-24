World Triathlon President Marisol Casado has said the Championship Finals here exceeded the governing body's expectations.

This year's World Triathlon Championship Finals are the first being held in Casado's native Spain, featuring more than 3,000 athletes from 57 countries across the elite, under-23, Para triathlon and age-group events.

The three days of competition have been marked by packed crowds lining the streets of Pontevedra, and Casado is pleased with the success of the event.

"I think we are beyond our expectations with this event, not only World Triathlon but I think all the people in the city, especially the Mayor," she told insidethegames.

"The weather conditions are very good, the streets are full of people, not only for the elite athletes for which it was crazy, but also for the age-groupers.

"Everybody is really happy."

Pontevedra has a population of less than 100,000 people, with the courses at the Championship Finals using Tirantes Bridge across the Lérez River, the Centro Gallego de Tecnificación Deportiva and parts of the old town.

Pontevedra is the first Spanish city to have held the World Triathlon Championship Finals, and Marisol Casado stressed the importance of adapting to host cities ©World Triathlon

Casado, who is also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, stressed the importance of staging events suitable for the host cities, contrasting with last year's Championship Finals in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi.

"This is part of our DNA," she said.

"We adapt to the different cities, we don't pretend that the city adapts to us.

"I think we are able to enjoy in any place.

"In Abu Dhabi it was grandiose, and here it was a very old city with a lot [of] history, with the Camino de Santiago also - that culturally is very important.

"I think in this place, we had different things and we learned how to enjoy every place because every year we are in a different place.

"We are really looking forward also in Málaga, which is also Spain but completely different from here."

Casado is set to serve her final year as World Triathlon President in 2024, with a resolution accepted at the Congress before the Championship Finals which could allow her to stay on for six months without cost to the governing body to assist with the transition to her successor.

Marisol Casado has served as an IOC member since 2010, and is set to become an honorary member when she relinquishes the World Triathlon Presidency ©Getty Images

Having been elected as an IOC member in 2010, Casado is set to become an honorary member when she relinquishes the World Triathlon Presidency.

Britain's three-time Olympic triathlon medallist Jonny Brownlee serves as an IOC member through his role on the Athletes' Commission, but World Triathlon hopes its President can hold membership too after next year's Presidential election.

"The person who replaces me in the Presidency should be in my opinion with a good profile that allows us to have a member in the IOC," Casado said.

"What is this profile?

"It is very complicated to know, but I think one thing for me very clear is the age, because the IOC has a limit of 70 years old.

"This is one thing that is very important, and the other thing that I would like now we are 36 years of age already should be young people.

"Triathlon as a sport is very dynamic, and I think goes very well with young people."