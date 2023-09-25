World Triathlon President Marisol Casado has insisted here she is "completely confident" the River Seine can be used for the sport's events at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Organisers plan to use the river for open water swimming and triathlon at Paris 2024, and plan to reopen it for public use from 2025 for the first time since 1923.

A World Triathlon Olympic Games Test Event was held last month in which elite male and female athletes were able to use the Seine for the swimming part of the competition.

However, an earlier Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris was cancelled earlier that month after heavy rainfall led to sewers overflowing, and the triathlon mixed relay and Para Triathlon World Cup used a duathlon format because of a rise in pollution levels.

A faulty valve at a water treatment plant has been blamed for the issues with the mixed relay and Para triathlon event.

Organisers remain adamant the Seine will be cleared for use at Paris 2024, with the under-construction Austerlitz basin viewed as key to preventing wastewater entering the river from heavy rain.

The Seine was used for the men's and women's competitions at the Paris 2024 triathlon test event, but not for the mixed relay or Para triathlon competitions ©Getty Images

Casado, who is also an International Olympic Committee member and is part of the Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, shared that level of confidence.

"I am completely confident that it is going to happen," the Spanish official told insidethegames.

"The City Hall invests a lot of money in cleaning the river.

"They have been cleaning the river for the last three or four years, and they need to have a storm tank that will in case of heavy rains make sure pollution does not go directly into the water.

"I am quite confident because the prestige of the City Hall is involved, and I know that it was working very well, and it should be for the Olympics and the Paralympics."

Triathlon events at Paris 2024 are due to start from Pont Alexandre III, with individual Olympic competition scheduled for July 30 and 31 and the mixed relay for August 5, followed by Para triathlon at the Paralympics on September 1 and 2.