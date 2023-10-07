R&A and Zambia NOC meet for first time to discuss golf development

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) hosted the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) of St Andrews development manager Eden Thompson to discuss the future of the sport in the country.

NOCZ secretary general Boniface Kambikambi and Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) secretary general Edward Phiri attended meetings on a range of topics with Thompson, including knowledge-sharing, and the mandates and objectives of R&A.

They also spoke about the programmes that can help develop the sport in the Southern African nation as it looks to stage a team for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Thompson was also briefed about the progress of amateur golfers undergoing training sponsored by R&A.

Kambikambi also spoke about the role of NOCZ in working with National Federations and emphasised on the Safe Sport Single Point of Contact (SPOC) training.

Programmes that can help develop the sport in the Southern African nation as it looks to stage a team for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics was among the topics discussed ©NOCZ

"SPOCS are trained as the entry point into sports federations, serving as a vital bridge between them and the NOC their role extends to assisting federations in the implementation of policies and addressing the challenges faced by sports bodies," Kambikambi said.

Thompson praised the SPOC and underlined the need for athlete welfare and safety.

The official also discussed future collaborations focusing on grassroots with NOCZ.

Meanwhile, Phiri thanked both the organisations for the meeting and praised NOCZ for its dedication to develop sports.

"NOCZ's contributions to uplifting the standards of sport in the country have not gone unnoticed, and the partnership (sic) the Golf Union crucial for the continued development of Golf in Zambia," Phiri said.