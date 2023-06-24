The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has expressed its "regret" after being forced to withdraw a large portion of its team from the African Beach Games in Hammamet.

Zambia was expected to be represented in air badminton, beach handball and beach volleyball after the NOCZ confirmed its participation in March.

All events are qualifiers for this year’s Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in Bali but the NOCZ has announced Zambia’s withdrawal from those sports due to the "unfortunate inability to secure timely air tickets" for the team's travel to the Tunisian resort.

The NOCZ blamed the country's Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts for the withdrawal after saying it was tasked with the responsibility of coordinating travel arrangements.

A Zambian teqball team are set to participate at the Games, with the NOCZ praising the National Federation for the sport for "diligently managing" their trip to Hammamet.





"We sincerely express our regret for this unfortunate turn of events, especially on the impact to the athletes and coaches," said NOCZ President Alfred Foloko.

"We further wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders, athletes, coaches, and Games management who have dedicated their time and effort towards the preparation for the African Beach Games.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our athletes and ensuring optimal performance in future sporting events."

A total of 14 medal events are on the programme for the Hammamet 2023 African Beach Games.

The multi-sport event got underway yesterday and is due to be staged until June 30.