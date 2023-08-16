National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President Charlie Baker is looking to overhaul the organisation to keep up with a "rapidly shifting" and "unprecedented era for college sports", with a major aim of protecting athlete earnings.

He claims that the NCAA needs to make significant change and has produced a strategic plan that prioritises student athletes.

In 2021, the NCAA ruled that student athletes could make money from the name, image, likeness (NIL) rights.

It represented a fundamental change to the organisation's traditional stance that athletes should be amateur.

Since taking over as President in March, Baker has endeavoured to further NIL and has made multiple trips to Washington DC to lobby legislators for a Federal mandate.

Baker has overseen the development of a registration process for NIL service providers, such as agents.

This would create standard contract terms aimed to defend athletes.

The NCAA regulation that would implement a standard contract is set to be voted on before by the Division I Board of Directors before it is adopted ©Getty Images

It is still subject to a vote from the NCAA Division I Board of Directors which is due to be held in January.

"I believe they will ensure that student-athletes have the ability to exercise their earning potential in the NIL marketplace and have protections from exploitation by potential bad actors," Baker said.

"They also will help ensure that student-athletes across the country have access to the same fundamental opportunities while competing according to the same fundamental rules."

Bronny James, son of double Olympic gold medallist LeBron James, is said to be the highest-earning NCAA athlete.

The 18-year-old is committed to play basketball for the University of Southern California in the coming season and will make a reported $6.4 million (£5 million/€5.8 million) thanks in part to NIL sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike and Beats by Dre.

The NCAA is also due to offer member institutions across all three divisions post-eligibility insurance coverage for athletes beginning on August 1 next year.

Bronny James is one of the NCAA's highest NIL earners, despite not playing a match yet, at around $6.4 million ©Getty Images

This means that they will receive coverage for two years after their college sports careers conclude.

Gender equality is also a key aspect for growth that Baker is targeting.

He has enlisted NCAA senior vice-president of inclusion, education and community engagement, Felicia Martin to ensure women's sports receive equitable support.

"While there are limitations on what we alone can accomplish - which is why we continue to simultaneously advocate for Congress to take action to stabilise the future of college sports - we are committed to exhausting every avenue for reform within our control," Baker said.

"This has been an exceptionally productive time for the team at the NCAA as we continue to work together to support more than 500,000 student-athletes participating in NCAA sports across the nation."