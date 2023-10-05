Hangzhou 2022 organisers claim to have created the first "smart Asian Games" ©Hangzhou 2022

Organisers of the Asian Games here have claimed that they have brought the "real world and virtual world together" in the staging of the multi-sport event.

Digital technology has been one of the key elements of Hangzhou 2022 with Chinese officials aiming to host the first "smart" Asian Games.

Artificial intelligence, 5G, driverless vehicles and robot dogs have been among the technological features of the Games.

Chinese technology company Alibaba Group has played an essential role by transferring Hangzhou 2022’s core systems to the cloud.

Xu Weihua, director in charge of the information technology command centre for Hangzhou 2022, said the cloud network had proven to be a big hit at the Games.

"We had almost 20 innovative uses at this Games that were the first of its kind in implementation and technology," said Xu.

Robot dogs that help to deliver discs during discus throw competition have proven to be a big hit ©Getty Images
Robot dogs that help to deliver discs during discus throw competition have proven to be a big hit ©Getty Images

"We put in a lot of effort to be the first 'smart Asian Games'.

"Perhaps the area in which we can see technology making the biggest difference is in carrying out the Games.

"This is the first 'cloud Asian Games' where 100 per cent of the core system is supported by a cloud network.

"That means everything is faster - it takes a mere five seconds from real-time competition for the score to be reflected on the system, for instance.

"We created a digital world at this Asian Games, breaking the limits and constraints between time and space, and allowed a lot more people to experience and take part in the Games, truly bringing the real world and virtual world together."

Xi Ming, deputy director in charge of Ningbo operations sub-centre of Hangzhou 2022, claimed that the cutting-edge technology had improved the overall efficiency of the Games.

"Ningbo is similarly focused on a green Games and a smart Games, like the other competition venues," said Xi.

"In food, we implemented a smart kitchen that uses technology like AI analysis, facial recognition to monitor the food manufacturing process and ensure high levels of safety and hygiene.

A giant digital Torchbearer was used to help light the Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images
A giant digital Torchbearer was used to help light the Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

"In transport, we also have dedicated lanes for the Games, allowing the travel time to be shortened by up to 40 per cent, making it safer and more efficient."

Hangzhou 2022 showcased their technological innovations at the Opening Ceremony by replacing fireworks with a digital light show and using a giant digital Torchbearer to light the Cauldron.

Zhang Ge, spokesperson for the information technology command centre of Hangzhou 2022, said more than one billion people from over 130 countries and territories participated in the digital Torchbearer programme.

"The way we lit the Games cauldron was memorable and left a deep impression on everyone who saw it, including IOC [International Olympic Committee] President Thomas Bach, who praised the Opening Ceremony as one that perfectly brought innovation and culture together," said Zhang.

"We wanted to use digital torch bearers so that we can allow more people to take part in the Asian Games, and not be restricted by the constraints of time and space.

"By doing so, we allowed a great number of people to take part as torch bearers and this is also in line with the Olympic spirit.

"We were able to do this also because of the foundation of digitalisation and how strong it is in Hangzhou."