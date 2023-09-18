Alibaba Cloud has moved Hangzhou 2022's core systems to the cloud ©Getty Images

Alibaba Cloud has transferred the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games' core systems to the cloud in order to help the event shrink its physical footprint.

The cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba Group is managing the Games' systems to ensure digital operations run efficiently.

The company is the official information technology integrator and cloud service provider.

As a result, it is running the event's organisation, communications, and broadcasting systems to serve more than 100,000 media broadcasters, staff, and volunteers present in the Chinese host city where Alibaba is based.

"We are proud and excited to return to our headquarters this year to help deliver an innovative, efficient, sustainable and inclusive Asian Games in Hangzhou," said President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Selina Yuan.

Results collection and distribution services from 56 Games venues will also fall under Alibaba's remit.

After gathering real-time date from the timing and scoring systems, the cloud-native results system will send data to a central hub for distribution.

In the past, event organisers had to build physical data centres that required larger, dedicated spaces and bigger IT maintenance facilities.

The Alibaba Group is based in Hangzhou and is set to provide more than 5,000 hours of live footage from the upcoming Asian Games ©Getty Images
The change helps the Organising Committee shrink the Games' physical footprint.

During the event, Alibaba Cloud will transmit more than 5,000 hours of live footage through 68 high-definition and ultra-high-definition feeds.

It has also built a cloud-based content platform where broadcasters can find highlights and news flashes.

This is hoped to reduce the need to send crews, therefore saving equipment and transport costs. 

Alibaba Cloud is also helping Hangzhou 2022 to build a digital platform with a real-time data intelligence visualisation tool to keep the Asian Games village running smoothly.

It includes an early warning system for crowd and traffic management to prevent failures.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games will be another milestone for Alibaba Cloud to show how robust, scalable and secure cloud computing technologies can help drive digital transformation of large-scale sports events to bring sports and entertainment to every corner of the world."

Hangzhou 2022 is due to begin officially on Saturday (September 23) with its Opening Ceremony before the Closing Ceremony on October 8.