This month’s African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Extraordinary Congress in Durban has been postponed following a row over the list of candidates for President.

The AFBC secretary general André Basile Kalong today wrote to the 50 Member Federations informing them that the election on October 13 had been called off.

"The postponement is motivated by the difficulty most delegates have in obtaining visas and the uproar caused by the disputed publication of the list of definitively selected candidates," he said a letter.

More follows.