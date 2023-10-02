A group of 30 countries in Africa who have protested about elections this month are set to face disciplinary action from the International Boxing Association (IBA), insidethegames can exclusively reveal.

insidethegames had reported yesterday that the countries had issued a statement criticising the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Nomination Unit after they published a list of candidates cleared to stand in the election to choose a new African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President at a vote due to take place in Durban on October 13.

The list included Cameroon’s Bertrand Mendouga, forced out in August by IBA President Umar Kremlev after accusations of embezzlement, which has triggered this election.

It also included Uganda Boxing Federation President Moses Muhangi, who earlier this year was arrested in his home country and has been sanctioned by the AFBC Ethics Committee and fined CHF5,000 (£4,500/$5,500/€5,200).

Morocco’s Mohamed El Kabbouri should also be declared ineligible; they claim as he does not have the support of his National Federation.

El Kabbouri is widely believed to be Kremlev's preferred choice.

The 30 countries, which is more than half of the 50 members of the AFCB, had claimed the BIIU Nomination Unit "lacked professionalism, accepting to act under influences from outside their Unit, and put their transparency and integrity in jeopardy" and that "we cannot trust them".

This provoked an angry response from the IBA, who until now had relied on the total support of Africa, even though the International Federation has been stripped of status overseeing Olympic boxing, with no country quitting to join the breakaway rival group World Boxing.

IBA secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts has written to all the African Boxing Confederation members threatening them over this month's elections ©ITG

"Regrettably, the IBA recently received so-called a vote of no confidence in the BIIU Nomination Unit, publicly distributed by the Angola National Federation on behalf of AFBC National Federations, which has no legal force due to lack of competence of the National Federations to decide such matters in respect of the independent integrity body, and therefore, it will be disregarded," IBA secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts wrote in a letter distributed today to all the AFBC members.

"The IBA Head Office firmly supports the professionalism and impartiality of the BIIU Nomination Unit.

"We strongly urge an end to baseless attacks on this independent body, which plays a critical role in determining the eligibility of candidates seeking positions within the IBA Board of Directors.

"In light of the above, the IBA has filed a complaint with the BIIU Tribunal against those who made a public statement damaging the reputation of the BIIU Nomination Unit, in accordance with Article 19 of the Disciplinary and Ethics Code (Disparagement of IBA's Reputation and Interests).

"We expect comprehensive investigation by the BIIU on identifying the initiators of the public attack on the Nomination Unit."

As well as the three disputed candidates, the group of African countries are also angry that Ferdinand Luyoyo, President of the Congo Boxing Federation, has not been allowed to stand in the election.

Roberts claimed in his letter that Luyoyo and Muhangi were originally left off the candidates list but given the chance to appeal.

"The decision-making process involved a thorough evaluation of the candidates, including an assessment by the independent vetting firm, Genius Sports, renowned for its expertise in international sports integrity," Roberts wrote.

"During this assessment, several concerns were raised based on the reports of Genius Sports with regard to two candidates, namely, Ferdinand Ilunga Luyoyo and Moses Muhangi.

"Both candidates were given an opportunity to address these concerns by providing their positions and supporting documents.

"They were granted a reasonable period to do so, with a deadline set for September 27, 2023, at 18:00 CET.

"Moses Muhangi promptly responded with comprehensive explanations and submitted supporting documentation.

"Consequently, the BIIU recognised him as an eligible candidate for the Presidential elections, subject to his compliance with the penalty imposed by the AFBC Ethics Committee on February 4, 2023.

"However, Ferdinand Ilunga Luyoyo failed to provide sufficient explanations and documentation to establish his eligibility.

"It is noteworthy that he had previously been deemed ineligible by the BIIU Nomination Unit for the AFBC Presidential elections in 2022."

Ferdinand Luyoyo, President of the Congo Boxing Federation and formerly a leading police officer in his home country, has been barred from standing in the AFBC elections ©X

Luyoyo was formerly the Democratic Republic of Congo’s police chief and responsible for the protection of institutions and high-ranking officials in the country, including then President Joseph Kabila, accused of human rights abuses.

As a result, sanctions were imposed by the EU and United Kingdom against Luyoyo.

The EU lifted the sanctions in May 2022, but he remains on the list in the UK.

Luyoyo, though, retains widespread support in Africa and it seems unlikely that the election can go ahead unless he is on board.

"Candidates shall conduct their campaigns with honesty, dignity, moderation and respect for their opponents," Roberts warned in his letter.

"Also, the AFBC Head Office shall remain neutral in respect of all candidates."