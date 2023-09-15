Olaore and Omole bag two Paris 2024 boxing quotas for Nigeria

The Nigerian duo of Adam Olaore and Joshua Omole won their respective finals to secure two quota places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games today.

The last day of the African Qualification Boxing Tournament in Dakar saw Olaore defeat Mohammed Houmri of Algeria in the men's under-92 kilograms category.

Olaore, the reigning African champion, denied Houmri a chance to appear at back-to-back Olympics with a 4-0 win in the final.

Joining him was Joshua Omole who grabbed a spot in the men's under-57kg after a tight battle with Fikremariyam Leta of Ethiopia.

Despite starting on the front foot, Omole won the bout 3-2 on split decision with Leta's speed often troubling the Nigerian.

In the men's 71kg class, Elawad Elawady of Egypt came out on top against Steve Kulenguluka of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He sealed the Olympic quota for the Games in Paris following a thrilling 3-1 split decision victory.

Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia has continued his run of form this year by securing a spot at Paris 2024.

Chinyemba knocked out Tunisian opponent Ala Eddine Zidi in the under-51kg class in the final.

The men’s finals are now LIVE! 🥊



Algeria also bagged a spot at the Games thanks to Jugurtha Ait Bekka.

He got the better of Richarno Colin of Mauritius 4-1 in the men's under-63.5kg final.

African Games gold medallist Abdelrahman Oraby added to Egypt's quota as he won the men's under-80kg final.

It was a dominant perfromance from the 2019 Mediterannean Games champion, who won 5-0.

Among women, heavyweight world champion Khadija Mardi of Morocco was in a league of her own.

She sealed an Olympic quota with a unanimous 5-0 win over Elizabeth Andiego of Kenya in the women's 75kg final.

It was a special victory for Mardi, who is returning to the Olympic boxing ring after the birth of her third child.

Meanwhile, Widad Bertal of Morocco and Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria, who had already sealed their Olympic quotas yesterday won their respective finals.

Bertal and Ogunsemilore 5-0 via unanimous decision against Abdalla Ayyad of Egypt in the under-54kg and Algeria’s Hadjila Khelif in the under-60kg respectively