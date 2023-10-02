Spain footballers tell court of pressure on Hermoso from Rubiales to justify "kiss" incident

Three Spanish women’s national team footballers have claimed in court that disgraced former Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales pressurised Jennifer Hermoso to publicly justify the “kiss” incident that took place following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez all testified before the judge of the National Court today.

The players did not speak to the media after their court appearance, but sources told Spanish newspaper El Mundo that the players claimed in court that Rubiales asked Hermoso to make a video during which she said the incident during the post-match celebrations after the country’s first World Cup win was consensual.

They claimed Hermoso did so "crying and for her daughters."

Legal sources also told Spanish news agency EFE all three players spoke during their testimonies about pressure on Hermoso and her entourage from Rubiales and members of his "inner circle" to say the kiss was consensual.

More individuals are set to be called to testify in the case against Rubiales, who is accused of sexual assault and coercion, later this month.

Misa Rodríguez leaves court in Madrid after testifying in the case against disgraced former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who is accused of sexual assault and coercion ©Getty Images

Six witnesses are due to appear including the head coach of the men’s national team Luis de la Fuente, former RFEF director of communications Pablo Garcia-Cuervo and chief of staff under Rubiales José María Timón.

Three individuals who are being investigated separately in connection with the incident are also due to appear as witnesses this month - Jorge Vilda, the coach of the team that won the World Cup in August, RFEF marketing director Rubén Rivera and sporting director Albert Luque.

Rubiales announced his resignation as RFEF President last month during a television interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, after coming under increasing pressure to stand down from the post.

In his resignation statement, Rubiales claimed that he had "faith in the truth" and would do "everything in my power to make it prevail."

The saga has overshadowed Spain’s victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in August, after they defeated England 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time at Sydney in Australia.