The Federation of International Bandy (FIB) has approved a number of good governance measures following its Congress.

Amendments have been made to the FIB statutes after submissions from the organisation's Executive Committee.

Term limits will be introduced for Executive Committee members, with those serving limited to a maximum of three four-year spells.

Another change will see the chair of the Athletes' Committee given a place on the Executive Committee, which will come down in size to 10 members.

A person is eligible to be elected or re-elected as a member of the Executive Committee provided that they are 18 on election day.

The number of Standing Committees was also reduced and a quorum for the Congress of 50 per cent plus one of the voting members was agreed.

All of the changes were unanimously approved by the Congress.

"We are delighted to have the support of the Congress by seeing the importance of reforming our operation by approving the amendments," said FIB President Stein Pedersen.

"This was a much-needed step toward the development of our sport."

Attila Adamfi, the acting secretary general of the FIB, added: "This is the first step in our comprehensive governance reform, and I am thrilled to see the support of our Congress in this movement.

"As a next step the different conditions, guidelines and terms of references of FIB will be reviewed to further the good governance and transparency principles of the sport."

Italy has been granted provisional membership of the FIB after their application as a new member.

