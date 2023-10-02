A new International Olympic Committee (IOC) consensus statement highlights the growing health risk to athletes of a syndrome caused by exercising with insufficient calories - known as relative energy deficiency in sport (REDs).

"While the true prevalence of REDs varies between sports - with estimates ranging between 15 per cent and 80 per cent of elite athletes - the statement, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, finds that the syndrome often goes unrecognised by athletes themselves and their coaches and team clinicians," the IOC said.

The statement adds that the syndrome may be unintentionally exacerbated by "sports culture" due to the perceived short-term performance gains from limiting calorie intake.

The latest consensus, informed by a panel of international experts, draws on key advances in REDs science over the past five years with the aim of promoting wider recognition and prevention of the syndrome, and optimising athlete health, psychological well-being and performance.

In particular, the statement highlights new evidence on the emerging role of inadequate carbohydrate intake; the overlap between REDs and overtraining and the timeline of REDs development;

It also addresses the interplay between mental health and REDs and provides advances in the understanding of the syndrome in male athletes and Para athletes.

REDs syndrome may be unintentionally exacerbated by "sports culture" due to the perceived short-term performance gains from limiting calorie intake ©Getty Images

In the section on mental health outcomes of REDs, the statement reads:

"Disordered eating (DE) behaviours, eating disorders (EDs) and/or REDs are common among certain athlete cohorts.

"A prior history of DE behaviours or an ED might perpetuate a continued under-fuelling of energy and must therefore be considered an important risk factor for developing REDs.

"DE behaviours and EDs may be exacerbated by social media influence, societal pressures, the athlete's training/coaching entourage, a belief that a specific physique/weight/appearance will improve performance and/or overall body dissatisfaction.

"Given the potentially serious outcomes of DE behaviours and EDs, prevention, early identification, and timely interventions should be prioritised."

REDs affects multiple body systems and functions as well as athlete performance, and was first recognised as a distinct entity by the IOC in a 2014 consensus statement which was updated in 2018.

IOC medical and scientific director Dr Richard Budgett explained: "IOC consensus statements have a central role to play in the translation of research and theory into clinical practice.

IOC Medical and Scientific Director Dr Richard Budgett says the latest IOC statement "will do much to protect athletes' health" ©Getty Images

"And this new statement will do much to protect athletes' health through improvements in both the prevention and management of REDs."

Professor Margo Mountjoy, IOC medical and scientific commission Games group member and the lead author of the consensus statement, commented:

"REDs is common in both male and female athletes in many sports, and although we understand a lot more about its causes, awareness of the syndrome, and its consequences for health and performance, is still low among athletes, their medical and performance support teams, and the general public.

"We very much hope that this consensus statement will enhance awareness and understanding of REDs and stimulate action by sports organisations and scientists, and athlete health and performance teams, to protect the health and well-being of the many athletes at risk of this syndrome."

The full statement is available here.