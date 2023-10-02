One million new plants planned for Brisbane before 2032 Olympics

Brisbane's Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has announced that one million new plants will be introduced to the city in time for the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

A partnership has been agreed between Brisbane City Council and Greening Australia in a bid to create a "greener and more liveable" city leading up to the Games.

Schrinner said the initiative would take Brisbane's biodiversity "to the next level".

"Brisbane is Australia's fastest growing capital city and we must protect and enhance our greenspace if we are to preserve our liveability," he said, according to Westender.

"We are already Australia's most biodiverse capital city, but it's important we continue to take further steps to protect Brisbane's rich wildlife habitat for future generations.

"With the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games rapidly approaching, we are rolling up our sleeves now to sow the seeds for future environmental health."

The Council already plants more than 56,000 native plants every year, while handing out 45,000 free saplings to residents.

"With our extensive tree planting programme, the one million native plants will help add over 1.5 million plants to key environmental areas in Brisbane in the lead up to 2032," Schrinner added.

"Council's own Sustainability Agency has teamed up with Greening Australia to deliver the Biodiverse Brisbane Initiative, with a focus on creating and restoring natural habitat across our city.

Officials want to make Brisbane a greener city before it hosts the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"Brisbane is the first Council in Queensland to collaborate with Greening Australia on their Nature in Cities programme, and we're proud to be leading the way on this important environmental outcome.

"Establishing one million plants before Brisbane 2032 will help make our city even more clean and green, while showcasing the city as a leader in sustainability on the world stage.

"We are committed to putting the plans in place now so that we can welcome the world to a cleaner and greener Brisbane in 2032 and beyond."

Up to 500 hectares of urban wildlife habitat are due to be restored through the partnership, according the restoration of wetlands and riverbanks.

Work to plant more than 20,000 plants at Archerfield Wetlands in the south of Brisbane has already begun, with corporate planting days also planned.

"Brisbane 2032 is our goal, but this is also about creating an environmental legacy beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Nigel Chamier, the chair of the Brisbane Sustainability Agency.

Heather Campbell, the chief executive of Greening Australia, added: "In our rapidly expanding urban landscape, restoring natural ecosystems and tree canopy for people and wildlife, improving water quality in our rivers and wetlands, and building green corridors is critical.

"This collaboration to deliver a citywide large-scale project is a first of its kind for Greening Australia, and we're excited to collaborate with Brisbane for a cleaner and greener future."