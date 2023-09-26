Brisbane 2032 Board visits Townsville for first meeting outside of host city

The Brisbane 2032 Board has met in a co-host town for the first time after holding a meeting in Townsville.

Two days of events were held in the city which is more than 800 miles to the north of Brisbane.

Townsville is due to host football at Brisbane 2032 and Board members visited as part of a pledge to promote the Olympics and Paralympics across Queensland and Australia.

Officials visited proposed Games venue Queensland Country Bank Stadium and took part in sports sessions with Olympians, Paralympians and local youngsters.

They also met with First Nations people and community business leaders, while Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill addressed the Board on local opportunities for tourism and the economy.

As well as football, training camps may also take place in Townsville before and during Brisbane 2032.

"Townsville is one of the key cities and regions across Queensland and Australia that will not only co-host the Games, but benefit economically and socially in the lead up, during and after the Games," said Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris.

"Combining a world-class stadium, attracting some of the biggest national and international events and artists, with a welcoming and vibrant community, city and climate, Townsville and the surrounding region has boundless opportunities to attract the best sporting talent, investment and tourism as we progress towards 2032."

Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium is due to host football at Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

The final Brisbane 2032 Board meeting of the year will take place in November, back in the host city.

"One of the Australian Olympic Committee's key ambitions from the Brisbane 2032 Games is to supercharge Olympic sport right across Queensland and the entire nation," said Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman.

"Townsville has long been a wellspring for sporting excellence - so it's important we can ensure regional areas can enjoy the benefits these Games will bring."

Hill said the visit was an opportunity to learn what the Games would bring to Townsville.

"Townsville offers a vast range of natural assets and sporting infrastructure that could be enhanced with equitable investment to not only support the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, but further strengthen our ability to sustain the development of athletes from remote and regional communities," she said.

"We understand the mammoth task faced in South East Queensland to prepare for these Games, and also recognise the importance of regional centres such as Townsville being well equipped to welcome visiting athletes prior to and during the Games, and the strong possibility of hosting key events in our city."