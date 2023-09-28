The Council charged with delivering the Redland Whitewater Centre for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics has objected to the recommendation made in a Senate inquiry’s interim report that an alternative option should be chosen due to rising costs, describing it as "pre-emptive".

The inquiry, which is assessing Australia’s preparedness to host the Olympics and Paralympics as well as future Commonwealth Games, expressed concern over the proposal to build an "expensive" Whitewater Centre at Redland, proposing facilities purpose-built for the Sydney Games as a cost-effective option.

The interim report also recommended an urgent review of the central plan to redevelop the Gabba stadium for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

Redland City Council has now made an urgent submission to the Inquiry to provide it with information about the comprehensive research, planning and community consultation it has already undertaken for the project.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams pointed out that the Queensland Government was currently undertaking a Project Validation Report for the Redland Whitewater Centre, and added:

"This process is ongoing until the Queensland and Australian governments endorse the Project Validation Report, so we believe it is pre-emptive to make the recommendation that was expressed within the interim report."

"We do not believe the Inquiry has all the information required to make the recommendation it did in a recent interim report in regard to the Redland Whitewater Centre.

"Our submission is in support of the Redland Whitewater Centre to be built at Birkdale Community Precinct.

"It was made to provide factual information on which the Inquiry could make accurate recommendations.

The inquiry proposed facilities purpose-built for the Sydney Games as a cost-effective option ©ICF

"Our submission also will address information that other parties may have submitted during the hearings.

"Council is aware of the local lobby groups views made in their address to the inquiry, but is also aware those views do not represent all the evidence and facts."

Williams said Redland Whitewater Centre was a Queensland Government project for which the Queensland and Australian Governments had committed funding for its construction.

"This whitewater centre will be capable of hosting international, national and state events before, during and long after the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," she said.

"The centre also has significant legacy opportunities as a swift-water rescue training facility, which will include a flooded urban landscape mock-up, for State, national and Asia Pacific emergency services personnel.

"Council has commissioned more than 20 independent studies to support evidence-based decision making in relation to the venue, its design and its legacy mode.

"This evidence has demonstrated that the venue will not have a detrimental impact on the environment, and Council’s financial investigations show there is confidence the venue will deliver positive financial returns for Redlands Coast."

The project to build the canoe slalom venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane as part of a AUD$300 million (£160 million/$200 million/€185 million) community hub in the Redland is undergoing a detailed assessment.

The Queensland Government has secured contracts worth around AUD$900,000 (£480,000/$600,000/€555,000) with three private companies to put together a project validation report, according to a report by the Brisbane Times.

Meanwhile Queensland's Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has claimed that he "didn’t learn anything greatly new" out of the interim report and insisted that the Queensland Government was committed to redeveloping the Gabba.