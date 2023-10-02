Serbia take over from Croatia as host of 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships

The 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, originally due to take place in Croatia, have now been awarded to the Serbian capital of Belgrade, where they will be held on March 30.

The World Athletics Council has re-awarded the Championships after deciding that preparations at Medulin and Pula in Croatia to host the event on February 10 had "not advanced sufficiently".

This will be the second World Athletics Series to be hosted by Belgrade in the space of two years following the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe commented: "Belgrade is establishing itself as a reliable host of world class competitions.

"Following a memorable 2022 World Indoor Championships we are confident that the organisation of our 2024 World Cross Country Championships is in a safe pair of hands."

Belgrade has staged numerous major track and field events over the years including the 1962 European Championships, the 2013 European Cross Country Championships, the 2017 European Indoor Championships and the 2017 Balkan Championships.

The 2024 World Cross Country Championships will be held in the Park of Friendship, next to the Danube River in the heart of Belgrade, which was also the site of the 2013 European Championships.

Additionally, the Council has approved the dates for the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, which will be held from August 4 to 9, and for the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, scheduled for September 19 to 20.