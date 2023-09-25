Eugene again awarded US Olympic Team Trials for Track and Field

Hayward Field in Eugene, the venue for last year's World Athletics Championships, is set to host another major event in the United States' Olympic Team Trials for Track and Field.

The University of Oregon-based stadium underwent a complete rebuild from 2018 to 2020 in time for the first World Athletics Championships in the US, and also held this year's Diamond League Final.

Paris 2024 is set to mark the fifth consecutive Olympics for which USA Track and Field (USATF) has held its selection event, and it was previously used from Munich 1972 through to Moscow 1980 too.

Hayward Field is also an eight-time host of the USATF Championships, most recently last year.

Trials for Paris 2024 have been scheduled for June 21 to 30 next year.

US Olympic Marathon Trials are due to take place earlier in the year on February 3 in Orlando.

The start of the Track and Field Trials is set to clash with trials in swimming and diving in Indianapolis and Knoxville respectively, and the end with the gymnastics selection event in Minneapolis.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel expressed the governing body's delight at securing a return to Hayward Field, praising organisers for their work on the Tokyo 2020 Trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel praised Eugene for staging the Tokyo 2020 trials during the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"Having hosted that event successfully under difficult circumstances, we are pleased to give the city of Eugene and Hayward Field the opportunity to host an event at full capacity to showcase this world class facility," he said.

"Hayward Field has been the site of countless memorable moments in track and field history, and we look forward to coming to Eugene, Oregon, to cheer on the nation’s best athletes as they compete to represent Team USA in Paris."

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive described the announcement as a "major milestone".

"These trials not only serve as a pathway to Team USA, but also as a platform for athletes to exhibit their exceptional skills and strive for the chance to represent our great nation in Paris," she commented.

"We are eagerly anticipating witnessing the display of true greatness next summer in Eugene."

The US has already secured the maximum three places in the men's and women's 100 metres, 200m, 400m, shot put and hurdles events, as well as the men's pole vault and decathlon and women's 800m, 1500m and 3,000m steeplechase.

It has topped the athletics medals standings at every Olympics apart from Munich 1972, Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980, with the country leading a boycott of the latter Games in the Soviet capital.

Track and field events at Paris 2024 are due to be staged at the Stade de France from August 1 to 11.