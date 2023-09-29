Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani has been provisionally banned following the failed drugs test ©Hangzhou 2022

Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani has become the first athlete to be announced as failing a drugs test at the Asian Games here.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) has revealed that an adverse analytical finding for prohibited substances 19-norandrosterone and clostebol metabolite 4-chloro-3α-hydroxy-androst-4-en-17-one in a test conducted in Hangzhou.

The two substances are anabolic steroids which can be used to enhance performance and are both on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.

The samples were collected by the ITA during an out-of-competition test on September 21 - two days before the Asian Games officially got underway.

Nooristani has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect by the ITA following the failed test.

Two prohibited substances were found in Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani's testing samples ©Getty Images
The ITA said Nooristani had been informed of the case and had the right to request the analysis of the B sample.

"The matter will thereafter be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport or adjudication under the OCA [Olympic Council of Asia] Anti-Doping Rules," a statement from the ITA read.

"Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding."

Nooristani is part of Afghanistan's 82-strong athlete delegation that are competing at Hangzhou 2022.

The 37-year-old was defeated in the round of 32 in the men's boxing tournament by Mongolia's Tuguldur Byambatsogt on September 25.

It is the first time the ITA is supporting the anti-doping programme at an Asian Games after signing a partnership with the OCA last year.