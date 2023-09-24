North Korea held their national flag aloft during the Opening Ceremony of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Acting President Randhir Singh has defended the use of North Korea’s flag at the Asian Games here - but the decision is landing his organisation in hot water with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea Anti-Doping Committee (DPRK ADC) was declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in October 2021.

As a consequence, under WADA sanctions, North Korea’s national flag cannot be flown at major sporting events other than the Olympic and Paralympic Games for as long as the DPRK ADC is non-compliant.

But that has not stopped the North Korean flag from flying during Hangzhou 2022.

North Korea participated in yesterday’s Opening Ceremony with the nation’s flag on show along with the other 44 from the respective Asian countries at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Judoka Chae Kwang-jin secured North Korea’s first medal of the Games with bronze in the men’s under-60 kilogram division as the flag was raised during the victory ceremony.

Singh said the OCA and North Korea were both in talks with WADA over the usage of the flag.

North Korean athletes are being allowed to compete under their country's flag despite going against WADA sanctions ©Getty Images
North Korean athletes are being allowed to compete under their country's flag despite going against WADA sanctions ©Getty Images

"We are in discussions with them (WADA) and North Korea has written to them as well explaining their position," said Singh.

"We are explaining from our side as well.

"At present, the North Korean flag is flying and we will look into it and see what the future says."

insidethegames has learnt that WADA wrote to the OCA immediately after the Opening Ceremony to remind them of its obligations as a signatory.

A spokesperson from WADA has told insidethegames that it might be forced to take action should the sanctions not be implemented at the Asian Games.

"DPRK continues to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code and all International Federations and major event organisations, such as the Olympic Council of Asia, are informed of the consequences of DPRK's non-compliance," the spokesperson from WADA said.

"WADA is in regular communication with the National Anti-Doping Organisation as they work to address the issues related to this non-compliance.

"Where WADA becomes aware that a consequence (of non-compliance) has not been respected, it liaises with all relevant signatories to correct the situation and, if necessary, will initiate compliance proceedings against any signatory that fails to implement the consequence."

OCA Acting President Randhir Singh has been warned by WADA that his organisation could face compliance proceedings over its decision to allow North Korea's flag to be on show at the Asian Games ©Getty Images
OCA Acting President Randhir Singh has been warned by WADA that his organisation could face compliance proceedings over its decision to allow North Korea's flag to be on show at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

Almost 200 athletes are set to represent North Korea in 18 sports at Hangzhou 2022, ending the country’s long isolation from major international sport.

The Asian Games marks North Korea’s first outing in a major multi-sport event since Jakarta Palembang 2018.

North Korea closed its already tight borders in early 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and skipped the Olympics in Tokyo, re-arranged to take place in 2021 because of the pandemic.

It was then banned by the International Olympic Committee from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing for failing to take part at Tokyo 2020 before the suspension was lifted at the end of last year.

Singh insisted that “everyone should participate and have the opportunity to participate and if there are certain issues which happened through the pandemic, we should consider that and take it into account".

The DPRK ADC was declared non-compliant by WADA in February 2019 before regaining the status later that year after enlisting the help of China to correct its issues.

However, the DPRK ADC was removed from WADA’s list of non-compliant signatories just two years later after finding "non-conformities" in its testing programme.