Papua New Guinea drop three sports, including rugby league nines, from Pacific Games rota

Papua New Guinea have decided not to send a rugby league nines team to this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands after it had failed to fulfil the set criteria to be included.

The country will also not be represented in judo and sailing for the same reason.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) Justification Committee ruled that the three sports had not met benchmarks for participation to compete and had missed key deadlines.

Rugby league nines appealed against the decision, but the PNG Sports Dispute Tribunal upheld the decision not to send a team to the Games, due to take place between November 19 and December 2.

Papua New Guinea won the silver medal in both the men and women’s rugby league nines at the last Pacific Games, four years ago, in Apia in Samoa.

In Port Moresby in 2015, as hosts Papua New Guinea’s men had lifted the title, beating Samoa 38-10 in the final.

Even this, however, was not enough to save the sport.

Papua New Guinea won the rugby league nines at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby ©Pacific Games

"There is a strict deadline and outlines critical requirements for participation," the PNGOC said in a statement.

"The PNGOC continues to focus on ensuring that Team PNG represents the best of the country’s athletes and aligns with the high standards set for international competitions.

"While many athletes and teams have already received provisional endorsements and are undergoing training, attending National Championships, and participating in international events, they must still adhere to the Justification Committee’s benchmark requirements.

"This ensures their preparedness and potential performance levels are up to standard for selection onto Team PNG."

Athletes hoping to be selected to represent Papua New Guinea at Solomon Islands 2023 must complete three obligatory online courses on anti-doping, athlete safeguarding and the prevention of the manipulation of competition.

Coaches and team managers, meanwhile, must be certified under the Oceania Sports Education Program and fulfil pre-course requirements.

They then must have attended a development coach, strength and conditioning and team mangers courses held this month.

Papua New Guinea finished second on the medals table at the last Pacific Games, four years ago in Apia, with 38 gold ©Pacific Games

"These courses are compulsory," PNGOC secretary general Auvita Rapilla said.

"Athletes and coaches who don’t complete these requirements cannot participate in the Games."

At Samoa 2019, Papua New Guinea finished second on the overall medals table behind New Caledonia with a total of 130 medals, including 38 gold.