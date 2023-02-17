Solomon Islands seeking help from Papua New Guinea for 2023 Pacific Games preparations

Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeremiah Manele has revealed that the country will seek assistance from Papua New Guinea as it prepares to stage the Pacific Games later this year.

The 2023 edition of the Games is due to be held in capital city Honiara for the first time from November 19 to December 2.

"As the host country for the 2023 Pacific Games, I take this time to thank Papua New Guinea for contributing and supporting our Games infrastructure," Manele told Loop.

"We continue to invest in nation-building for building institutions that continues to unify our cultural and diverse population.

"This will be the biggest sporting event to be held in the Solomon Islands.

"We look forward to welcoming team Papua New Guinea to Solomon Islands come this November.

"We will also be seeking assistance from Papua New Guinea in terms of experience on how you run events like the Pacific Games, I know the Minister himself was closely involved when Papua New Guinea held the Pacific Games in 2015."

Papua New Guinea has hosted the Pacific Games three times, most recently in Port Moresby in 2015 ©Port Moresby 2015

It was the third time that the Games had taken place in Port Moresby after the 1969 and 1991 editions.

Papua New Guinea has hosted the event the joint-most times alongside Fiji, Samoa, and New Caledonia.

Manele acknowledged Papua New Guinea for their support and contribution towards Pacific Games preparations during the signing of the Bilateral Policing Agreement with the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko

Tkatchenko, who is also Papua New Guinea's Sports Minister, said the signing of the Agreement underlined the traditional partnership between both countries.

Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko has reaffirmed the country's strong relationship with the Solomon Islands ©Facebook

"This agreement secures the police-to-police relationships, ensuring that our police can travel freely knowing that we have an agreement that will protect the Solomon Islands and PNG together," Tkatchenko told The National.

"The Solomon Islands is a traditional partner to PNG through culture and tradition, they are our brothers and sisters, and we work together with them for the benefit of security in our region."