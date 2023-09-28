Nesty to make more history at Paris 2024 after appointed first black head coach of US Olympic swimming team

Anthony Nesty is set to make history again after being named as the first black coach to lead the United States Olympic swimming team at Paris 2024.

The announcement coincided with the 35th anniversary of him becoming the first black swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal.

Nesty will lead the men’s team in the French capital next year, while Todd DeSorbo will be in charge of the women’s squad, USA Swimming announced.

Nesty, the University of Florida coach, works with top American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke.

"I'm excited to be the men's head Olympic coach in Paris," Nesty said.

"Todd and I look forward to coaching these athletes to the best of their abilities in Paris next summer."

Competing for Suriname, Nesty was the first black male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal when he upset Matt Biondi at Seoul 1988 by winning the 100 metres butterfly.

Last year, Nesty became the first black coach to lead a US team at the World Aquatics Championships.

Nesty and DeSorbo, who coaches at the University of Virginia, where both in charge at the Championships in Budapest where the US won a record 45 medals in the pool, beating the previous record of 38 by an individual country.

Anthony Nesty, left, and Todd DeSorbo, right, were US head coaches at last year's World Aquatics Championships in Budapest where America won a record 45 medals in the pool ©USA Swimming

"I am thrilled coaches DeSorbo and Nesty will be joining us in Paris and am looking forward to the experience and leadership they will bring to the Games," Lindsay Mintenko, managing director of the US national team, said.

Nesty and DeSorbo both served as assistant coaches with the US team at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the Americans won a total of 30 medals.

Nesty's swimmers included Finke, who captured two gold medals, and Kieran Smith, who earned a bronze.

Since then, Dressel and Ledecky, winners of seven Olympic gold medals each, have joined the Florida-based training group of the 55-year-old, who has lived in the US since he was a teenager.

"I’m excited to be leading Team USA next summer in Paris," DeSorbo said.

"I’m looking forward to working with Anthony and the rest of the USA Swimming staff to help the athletes perform at the highest level in Paris."

The US team for Paris 2024 is due to be chosen at the Olympic Trials at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis between June 15 and 23 next year.

Double Olympic gold medallist Bobby Finke is a member of Anthony Nesty's training group at the University of Florida ©Getty Images

So far, Katie Grimes is the only swimmer to have secured a spot on the US team for Paris 2024 with her bronze medal finish in the 10 kilometres open water at this year’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

The US will hope to secure more open water quota spots at next year’s World Aquatics Championships, due to be held in Doha next February.

The open water coach for the Olympic team will be named after that event.

The US Olympic swimming team’s assistant coaches will be named at a later date, USA Swimming said.

Swimming in the pool at Paris 2024 is due to start on July 27, the day after the Opening Ceremony, and conclude on August 4.

They are scheduled to be followed by the open water events on August 8 and 9.

