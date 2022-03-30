United States Olympic swimming trials for Paris 2024 to be held at Super Bowl venue

The United States Olympic swimming trials for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to be held at an American football field which once staged the Super Bowl.

USA Swimming has announced they will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over nine days in 2024.

"From day one, I truly believed that there was no bigger, more exciting, everything-on-the-line Olympic event in this country than the swimming trials and envisioned the heights that we could take it to," USA Swimming President and Chief Executive Tim Hinchey said.

Three temporary pools, two temporary 50 metre pools and one of 25 metres are set to be installed at the Stadium, which was the Superbowl venue in 2012 when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17.

The state-of-the-art, 67,000-seat, retractable roof, multi-purpose arena features spectacular views of the Indianapolis skyline.

"Given their track record, we are incredibly confident and excited in Indianapolis’ ability to conduct a technically flawless competition and to stage a world-class event," Hinckley said.

"We are also proud of Indiana Sports Corp’s commitment to partnering with us in giving back to the local community and leaving a legacy far beyond our nine-day meet."

#SwimTrials24, but let's put it in a football stadium.

RT if you want to swim here. 💪 pic.twitter.com/EG0yOFspUm — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 29, 2022

At the adjacent Indiana Convention Center, organisers will set up a fan activation area to be known as the "Toyota Aqua Zone".

There will also be a hospitality hub in the USA Swimming House and a city-wide festival is expected to accompany the event.

"The sports strategy in Indianapolis was built on a foundation of Olympic sports and we look forward to elevating the sport of swimming and Indy’s reputation as the city where champions are crowned through this event," Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said.

A total of 200,000 spectators attended the 2016 US Swimming trials held in Omaha, the last to take place before the pandemic.

The trials were watched by a television audience of 36 million over the eight nights of coverage on NBC, it is claimed.

The last five US Olympic swimming trials, starting with Beijing 2008, had been held at the CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Omaha had staged the last five editions of the US Olympic swimming trials, including for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Long Beach in California had hosted the US Olympic swimming trials for Athens 2004 and before that Indianapolis had hosted the event for Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

There is a nice piece of symmetry about the trials returning to Indianapolis for the first Games to take place in the French capital for a century as the city had also hosted them for Paris 1924 where Johnny Weissmuller qualified before winning three Olympic gold medals.

Indianapolis, where USA Swimming were based until 1981, also previously staged the trials for Helsinki 1952 and Los Angeles 1984.

As part of the programme, USA Swimming and Indiana Sport Corp are setting aside $400,000 (£300,000/€360,000) for legacy Projects to ensure increased access to water for children in underserved areas of the Indianapolis region.

These will include the promotion of life saving and water safety skills.