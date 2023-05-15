A project to build the canoe slalom venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane as part of a AUD300 million (£160 million/$200 million/€185 million) community hub in the Redland is set to undergo a detailed assessment.

The Queensland Government has secured contracts worth around AUD$900,000 (£480,000/$600,000/€555,000) with three private companies to put together a project validation report, according to a report by the Brisbane Times.

Redland City Council approved in March a masterplan for the Birkdale Community Precinct to transform the local parkland into a major event and tourism destination.

The plan features a whitewater facility that would stage the canoe slalom and kayak cross events at Brisbane 2032.

A large swimming lagoon, a cultural centre, a restaurant and a wildlife reserve are also being proposed by Redland City Council.

While the project has Council support, it will need the approval of the State and Federal Government to be given the go-ahead.

Chris Isles, projects general manager for Redland City Council, claimed that the whitewater facility and community hub would leave a lasting legacy in the city.

"We really see the ability to deliver more than 30 hectares of actual parkland, as well as preserving more than 30 hectares of the conservation area and bushland," said Isles in a report by the Brisbane Times.

"We think a venue like this will be a tremendous legacy for our city; not only the Olympic legacy but ... in terms of community impact."

The Queensland Government has launched an assessment of the proposals to find out more details before deciding whether to approve it ©ICF

The International Canoe Federation hailed the plans when it conducted an inspection of the site for the Brisbane 2032 venue in February.

Paul Bishop, among four Councillors that voted against the masterplan, claimed that residents needed to know much more about the plans including details on the costs.

"Every decision on that parcel of land needs to be very well thought through," said Bishop.

Redland councillor Wendy Boglary added: "Everywhere I go, people are saying, 'This is not what we wanted'.

"If it can be scaled down to a size where it doesn’t have an environmental impact as great and it will be viable going forward, we could have something there."

Lavinia Wood, spokesperson for the Community Alliance for Responsible Planning, has called for the plans to be dropped n favour of the Penrith Whitewater Stadium that was used during Sydney 2000.

The venue is also set to host the 2025 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.

"We want to protect the natural values of the land, it is very precious land," said Wood.

"We want what effectively should become the Redland wild koala refuge and cultural heritage precinct.

"Of the last six [Olympic] whitewater stadiums that were built, three were abandoned – effectively concrete swamps – and three have been running in the red."