Former Ukraine football captain appeals to CAS over decision to strip him of titles

Ukraine’s most capped footballer and former captain Anatoliy Tymoschuk has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over a controversial decision by the country’s Football Association depriving him of his coaching licence and national titles after he failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of the country.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) announced that Tymoschuk had challenged a decision taken shortly after Vladimir Putin launched the war in February 2022.

He appealed to the UAF but that was rejected.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport is in the process of appealing the UAF decision by Anatoliy Tymoshchuk," UAF said in a statement on its website.

"The Ukrainian Football Association is now working to prepare a position on this case.

"The date for the CAS meeting on this issue will be set later."

Tymoschuk earned 144 caps for Ukraine during his playing career, including being a key member of the team that reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals at Germany in 2006.

Anatoliy Tymoschuk, capped 144 times, is one of Ukraine's most successful footballers ©Getty Images

Tymoschuk's club career included a nine-year spell with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and four years at German side Bayern Munich, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

He played for Zenit Saint Petersburg either side of his spell with Bayern Munich, where he won the Russian Premier League on two occasions at the UEFA Cup in 2008.

Tymoschuk became an assistant coach of the team in 2017 following his retirement and has remained in the role, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UAF’s Ethics and Fair Play Committee claimed that by staying in Russia and remaining silent on the war, "Tymoschuk damages the image of Ukrainian football."

The UAF promised that they would vigorously defend their position.

"We will remind you that Anatoliy Tymoschuk was banned by the Ukrainian Football Association from any activity related to football for life for behaviour that harms the reputation of football and the Ukrainian Football Association," they said on their website.

In January, Tymoschuk was formally sanctioned by the Ukraine Government, along with other Russian and pro-Russian celebrities, having his assets frozen and state awards revoked.