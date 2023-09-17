Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Evans Opoku Bo­bie commended African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for making the nation proud at the African Para Games Closing Ceremony.

Opoku Bo­bie also heaped praise on the participants for their professionalism, adding that, together, Para sports would develop on the continent.

Deen thanked the Government and other stakeholders for their support in hosting the tournament during the Closing Ceremony at the McDan Park.

LOC member Dr. Bello Bitugu added that Ghana had set the pace in hosting a successful continental showpiece.

Morocco's Para athletes gave their nation something to be proud about as it seeks to come to terms with the recent deadly earthquakes by finishing top of the medals table at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra.

They finished with a total of seven medals - three gold, three silver, and one bronze.

The tennis courts provided the nation with most of its success.

Najwa Ouane won the women's wheelchair tennis singles, earning herself a spot in the Paris 2024 Paralympics in the process.

Ouane's skills, composure, and determination earned her victory in the final against her compatriot Samira Benichi.

The Opening Ceremony for the first African Para Games in Accra, Ghana, was attended by International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, right ©African Paralympic Committee

Benichi and Najwa Awan added another gold medal in the women's doubles event.

Said Hammam and Hadj Bouqratcha won silver in the men's doubles, and El Hadj Bouqratcha added to the medal collection by taking bronze in the men’s singles.

The Moroccan men's wheelchair basketball team contributed another gold by winning its final against Algeria 64-45.

Morocco also reached the final of the men's amputee football competition but lost a closely contested match 2-1 to the hosts.

It was a fine showing from a delegation of 70 Moroccan athletes.

South Africa's Alwande Sikhosana also earned a direct qualification place for the Paris 2024 Paralympics by winning the men's wheelchair tennis singles title.

Sihkosana’s gold was one of two won by his country in this new continental event, part of a total of four medals which earned them second place in the final table behind Morocco.

A total of 15 countries participat­ed in this pioneering event, competing in amputee football, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.