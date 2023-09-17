Ghanaian MMA Federation to hold refereeing course in time for African Games

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) is set to organise a refereeing course prior to the African Games in Accra.

Mixed martial arts is set to feature as a demonstration sport in the Ghanaian capital following the confirmation of its inclusion last month.

The governing body is aiming to make all of its officials aware of the modern scoring system in MMA.

The course will be aimed at referees, judges, coaches, and other ring officials and is aimed to take place before the Games, which are scheduled to run from March 8 to 23 next year.

GHAMMAF President Collins Kofi Zoiku claimed that the body needed to tackle a range of critical issues before organising a national championships and other events.

He said that a strategic plan is also being devised in an attempt to recruit athletes into the Federation.

Mixed martial arts is one of seven demonstration sports set to be contested at Accra 2023 ©Accra 2023

Furthermore, Zoiku called for the hosting of regular meetings with the Executive Committee, promised to meet Board chairs Kester Quist-Aphetsi and Deladem Ephraim-Etsy to "fix some issues".

The President then congratulated technical director Akpabli Emmanuel.

Emmanuel is welfare officer for Ghana's amputee football team which won the Amputee Football African Cup recently.

"We hope you'll do the same for Ghana MMA too," Zoiku said.

Accra 2023 was due to take place this year but was postponed due to a financial crisis in Ghana which led to facilities not being ready in time.

Zoiku was also involved in the organisation of the inaugural African Para Games in Accra which concluded on September 12.