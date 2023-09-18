Ghana Athletics elects new President as sports prepares for 2023 African Games

Ghana Athletics has elected Bawa Fuseini as its new President as it prepares to take part in next year’s African Games on home soil.

He replaces Afelibiek Ababu, who had completed the mandate of the 1987 African Games triple jump gold medallist Francis Dodoo, who had stepped down in July 2021.

Dodoo had served in the role for 11 years having been first elected in 2010.

Fuseini was unanimously elected with 50 votes defeating rivals Edem Tamakloe and Sylvester Sedonkor following the withdrawal of Ababu at the Ghana Athletics' Quadrennial Congress in Techiman.

He will make the step up to President having previously served as Ghana Athletics' general secretary.

Charles Osei Assibey, Zachariah Suleman Yeboah, Andrew Agbo Kitcher and Comfort Selby-Agyapong were elected as vice-presidents.

Samalatu Musa was chosen to replace Fuseini as general secretary.

Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi was elected as Musa's deputy and and Christopher Darko-Amankrah as treasurer.

Bawa Fuseini will oversee a new team as Ghana Athletics is preparing for next year's African Games in Accra ©Ghana Athletics

"We are so honoured to be elected to office," Fuseini said.

"We know there’s so much work to be done, and I know with these executives, we will do what we are supposed to do to take Ghana athletics to the next level.

"We have got the experience, the knowledge, all the contacts, all the connections to move athletics forward.

"Our duty, our work will speak for itself."

Fuseini’s first task will be to ensure the home team enjoys some success when Accra hosts the African Games next March.

At the last Games in Rabat in 2019, Ghana performed credibly and won four medals, including a gold in the women’s high jump for Rose Yeboah and the men’s 4x100 metres relay.

There had been high hopes for a good performance from the 4x100m relay squad at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, but the team was forced to withdraw following injuries to two members of the team.

The African Games have been re-arranged for March 8 until 23 in 2024 having been postponed this year due to delays with preparations and Ghana’s dire economic situation.