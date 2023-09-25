Kazakhstan’s Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev has revealed his ambitions to secure the hosting rights for the 2027 International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships following his visit to the Asian Games here.

Marzhikpayev led a Kazakh delegation to the shooting venue at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou where he was set to meet ISSF President Luciano Rossi to discuss a proposal to bring the event to his country.

Kazakhstan has never previously staged the ISSF’s flagship event, but Marzhikpayev believes his country has the pedigree in the sport to warrant playing host in four years’ time.

"We are here to watch our athletes," said Marzhikpayev who witnessed Kazakh shooter Nikita Chiryukin reach the men’s 25 metres rapid fire pistol final.

"Now we are waiting for the President of the International Federation.

"We want to discuss with him holding the 2027 World Championships in Kazakhstan.

"In the history of the Asian Games we have won more than 70 shooting medals including 18 gold. In the World Championships we have won 38 medals.

Islam Satpayev is part of Kazakhstan's shooting team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

"The International Federation really appreciates our results, and that’s why we will be holding an international cup in 2025, and we hope the World Championships in 2027.

"Kazakhstan has a well developed sporting infrastructure.

"We hosted the Asian Winter Games [in 2011].

"We have great potential as a host for winter and summer sports."

Kazakhstan picked up five medals at this year’s ISSF World Championships in Azerbaijani capital Baku, with golds coming in the mixed 10m running target and mixed 10m running target team events.

More than 500 athletes are set to represent Kazakhstan in over 30 sports at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"Martial arts, boxing, wrestling, shooting, fencing and several more," added Marzhikpayev when asked where Kazakhstan's best medal hopes lie.

"Who has the best chance is impossible to predict.

"Yesterday we had athletes with a chance of gold medal but it didn’t happen."