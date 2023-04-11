TrackTown USA is set to receive a $275,000 (£220,000/€250,000) legacy grant from the Organising Committee of the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The money has been pledged to the youth development initiatives of the not-for-profit organisation which is based in host city Eugene as the organisers look to commit to youth programmes in the state.

"This legacy grant will enable even more boys and girls to experience the magic of Hayward Field at the University of Oregon," said TrackTown USA chief executive Michael Reilly.

"The generosity of the Oregon22 Organising Committee and its impact on our community cannot be overstated.

"TrackTown USA is committed to honouring the spirit of this grant through increased initiatives, access, and programming for youth in our sport."

The distribution of the funds was a planned priority for the Organising Committee as it hopes to contribute to the growth of athletics among the younger generations.

It is hoped that the Championships' can build a legacy that supports the residents of Oregon and furthers opportunities for youth to engage with the sport.

"As the WCH Oregon22 event chapter closes, we are ecstatic that the event's legacy will live on through this grant to help empower the work of such fantastic local, not-for-profit organisations in our community," said Oregon 2022 Board of Directors chair Paul Weinhold.

"WCH Oregon22 prioritised a commitment to youth throughout the lead-up to the event, during the event, and beyond.

"This grant ensures that priority remains."

TrackTown USA claims to strive for excellence by hosting events, creating a supportive environment, improving facilities, and being a leader in sustainability.

The organisation is responsible for staging the 2014 World Junior Athletics Championships, 2015 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the 2016 World Athletics Indoor Championships, and the United States Olympic team trials in 2016 and 2020.