PlaceMakers joins as sponsor of New Zealand Olympic Committee

Building and construction supplies company PlaceMakers has signed up as an official sponsor of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

The deal includes the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the firm pledging to "empower" New Zealand athletes and assist the NZOC when it sends teams to international competitions.

Nicki Nicol, the chief executive of NZOC, welcomed the deal.

"We are delighted to have PlaceMakers join the NZOC family as an official sponsor," she said.

"PlaceMakers is a fantastic New Zealand brand and their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our athletes' values.

"We look forward to working closely together."

PlaceMakers chief executive Bruce McEwen said both organisations have a "natural synergy".

"At PlaceMakers, we understand the importance of hard work, dedication and more importantly teamwork - values that drive our athletes to achieve greatness on the world stage," he said.

"We are really pleased to stand alongside the NZOC in their mission to inspire and enable New Zealand's athletes to reach their Olympic dreams."

PlaceMakers has also supported sports including rugby and cycling.

The company, which has shops across New Zealand, joins other recent NZOC sponsors such as honey brand Mānuka Pharm and freight and logistics firm Jacanna.