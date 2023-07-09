Boxer Alexis Pritchard has been named athlete engagement lead of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

The 39-year-old won featherweight bronze at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and is also a member of the NZOC's Athletes' Commission

Prichard will join New Zealand's Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Nigel Avery in the leadership team, that has representatives from various departments including preparation and recovery, operations, medical, sport psychology, athlete support and security.

"It will be a privilege to serve the next generation of New Zealand Athletes and walk alongside them on their journeys into and out of games times and ensure they know we are proud of them and care about them," said Pritchard.

"I’ll be working to ensure our athletes know they are valued, and that they belong.

"I’m really excited about this opportunity to influence our sporting sector to uphold and elevate the mana of athletes while they are in our care."

Alexis will join New Zealand's Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Nigel Avery in the leadership team ©Getty Images

Athlete empowerment and supporting their engagement with NZOC will be among the responsibilities for Pritchard in the new role.

Apart from Paris 2024, she will work on team culture and athlete engagement for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games and the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol expressed confidence in Pritchard being the right person for the role.

Nicol feels the Olympian will strengthen the leadership capability of NZOC and its connection to athletes.

"Alexis brings great experience and knowledge to our team from her time as an athlete and from her governance, business, and wellbeing work," said Nicol.

"We want every member of the New Zealand Team to be prepared, empowered and supported as they achieve their goals on the world’s stage and Alexis will be key to making that happen."