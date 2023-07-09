Former New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) vice-president Bruce Ullrich says the country's time has come to stage the Winter Olympic Games in 2034 or 2038.

He states that the South Island would make a suitable location for the Games and has called for a feasibility study to be conducted into the possibility of "a combined Christchurch and Queenstown bid", as reported by Stuff.

In the late 1990s, Ullrich led the Winter Games Promotions group's proposal for a South Island Winter Olympic bid.

However, it fell through after the Government refused to give financial backing.

At the time of the proposal, which followed a feasibility study from Massey University, Ullrich said "overseas experts…maintained that the South Island would make a wonderful location for the Games."

"One indicated, 'that I believe it is the right thing for the country and the Olympic Movement.'"

Ullrich maintains that New Zealand has venues capable of holding winter sports with ice events potentially taking place in indoor venues around Canterbury while Mount Hutt could host downhill competitions.

A NZOC spokesperson said hosting an Olympic Games was "a complex and demanding undertaking that requires careful consideration," as reported by Stuff.

New Zealand has hosted several international snow sports events in the past and Bruce Ullrich wants it to become the first Southern Hemisphere host of the Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Unfortunately, we know it is not currently feasible to hold a Winter Olympic Games in New Zealand as we lack the necessary resources, facilities and infrastructure."

Instead, the NZOC has formally submitted an expression of interest in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

A spokesperson from the body says that it knows hosting the Winter Olympic Games is not feasible as New Zealand "lacks the necessary resources, facilities, and infrastructure".

Some of New Zealand's facilities also do not meet requirements.

"Currently it is not possible to hold an Olympic or Paralympic Downhill race [in New Zealand] due to the face that we do not have a homologated [approved from a terrain safety perspective] slope in New Zealand that meets the regulations," Snow Sports NZ chief executive Nic Cavanagh told Stuff.

"While it would be fantastic for Kiwi athletes to have the opportunity to compete on home snow, it would have to be determined whether it is environmentally and financially feasible to hold a Winter Olympics in New Zealand."

Ullrich was also the vice-chair of the Christchurch 1974 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee and Chef de Mission for New Zealand's Seoul 1988 Olympic team as well as the 1982 and 1986 Commonwealth Games.