Raja Randhir Singh, third from right, has heaped praise on the Hangzhou 2022 Athletes' Village ©OCA

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Acting President Randhir Singh has praised Hangzhou 2022 organisers for the Athletes' Village whose guests are set to include his own daughter. 

The honorary International Olympic Committee (IOC) member toured the site prior to the Games' Opening Ceremony on Saturday (September 23).

The 76-year-old visited the team processing centre, athletes' dining hall, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) headquarters for the event.

"You have built a very beautiful Athletes' Village," Singh said.

"I remember coming here with the OCA several years ago when the Village was still in the planning stage and construction was only just starting.

"After all your hard work over some challenging years, we can now say that you have created a wonderful Athletes' Village in terms of accommodation, dining, leisure and cultural services, office space and transportation within the village.

"I would like to congratulate Hangzhou 2022 on this outstanding achievement, and I am sure all athletes will have a comfortable and enjoyable stay in the Hangzhou Asian Games Village."

Raja Randhir Singh, back centre, visited the Athletes' Village dining hall which can accommodate up to 4,200 people at once ©OCA
Singh became the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the Asian Games when he triumphed at Bangkok 1978.

He won open trap competition, making him one of 11 Indian champions in the Thai capital.

Singh also added a team silver and individual bronze in Delhi in 1982.

His daughter Rajeshwari Kumari is looking to follow in his footsteps after being selected for the national side following her performance in the shotgun in trials. 

A record 12,417 athletes are due to compete in Hangzhou 2022, beating the previous record of 11,300 set at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Raja Randhir Singh's daughter Rajeshwari Kumari, right, is set to compete at Hangzhou 2022 following in her father's footsteps ©OCA
Singh is an experienced sports administrator and has worked with the IOA, Sports Authority of India, World Anti-Doping Agency, and Association of National Olympic Committees.

He was appointed OCA Acting President in September 2021 after Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of Kuwait stepped aside as president following a guilty verdict against him by a Geneva Court in a forgery case.

In July, he was asked to resume the role after the IOC refused to recognise the election of Sheikh Ahmad younger brother Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah as President.

Prior to that, he had served as the organisation's secretary general from 1991 to 2015.