Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Acting President Randhir Singh has stressed that the organisation’s controversial election which is under investigation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not overshadowed preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Singh has been forced to resume his role as interim leader of the OCA after the IOC refused to recognise the election of Sheikh Ahmad's younger brother Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah as President.

Sheikh Talal overcame fellow Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam in the Presidential election at the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok last month.

The result would have seen Sheikh Talal succeed his older brother Sheikh Ahmed, who had led the OCA for 30 years until 2021 when he was forced to step down after being found guilty of forgery in a court in Geneva and sentenced to at least 13 months in prison.

The IOC is refusing to recognise the outcome of the election after claiming that Sheikh Ahmed, who had travelled to the Thai capital to lobby on behalf of his brother, had an "undeniable impact" on the result.

Sheikh Ahmad has been subsequently banned for three years, with the IOC warning members to refrain from interacting with the Kuwaiti official.

He had already self-suspended himself as an IOC member and stepped aside as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees in November 2018 when he was originally charged with forgery.

The OCA has revealed that the IOC investigation into the election, which saw Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah controversially beat fellow Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam, is not expected to be completed until October, ©OCA
The OCA has revealed that the IOC investigation into the election is not expected to be completed until October, with Singh serving as leader of the organisation during the Asian Games, due to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Singh has told Reuters that Hangzhou was set to deliver the most successful Games having had an extra year to prepare following the postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The OCA election has nothing to do with the organisation of the Games," said Singh.

"Hangzhou was all ready to host it last year itself.

"Venues are ready, everything is in place, and I'm sure we are going to see the greatest ever Asian Games.

"Right now, we have to go by what the IOC instructs us.

"We have to go by the Olympic Charter and ethics is the most important aspect of it.

"After the IOC completes its review and submits report, we'll get an idea when to hold the next OCA election."

OCA Acting President Randhir Singh claims Hangzhou 2022 will be the
More than 12,500 athletes from 45 countries are set to compete at Hangzhou 2022.

"This is a record number of athletes and shows the interest and enthusiasm of the athletes and of our 45 NOCs throughout the continent," said Singh.

"Following several important meetings with key stakeholders in recent weeks, including the OCA Coordination Committee, the Chefs de Mission, press and broadcasting and technical delegates, the OCA is confident that everything is in place to host an amazing Asian Games.

"The Asian Games and our Asian athletes remain the most important aspect of the OCA, and nothing has changed in this respect.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has done a remarkable job in their meticulous planning and preparations and they are ready to welcome the 19th Asian Games to Hangzhou and the five co-host cities in Zhejiang province in a few weeks’ time.

"The OCA can guarantee world-class sports stadiums and the highest level of services for our athletes, National Olympic Committees and the global Olympic Movement."