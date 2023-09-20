Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is set to make his first official visit to China since 2004 as his country's team arrive for the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Getty Images

Syrian athletes and officials have hailed hosts China as they arrive in Hangzhou for the Asian Games looking to "show the world that Syria is a country of peace and love".

The Middle East nation has been gripped by civil war since 2011 after protests calling for its President Bashar al-Assad to step down were violently suppressed.

Al-Assad is expected to make his first trip to China since 2004 which is being viewed as a critical moment in the relations between the two countries.

His scheduled arrival tomorrow has come at the official invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A Syrian delegation, led by Al-Assad and due to include Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Finance Minister Samar al-Khalil, is expected to hold meetings in Beijing and Guangzhou.

The Chinese-Syrian summit coincides with the staging of the Asian Games in Hangzhou as Syria prepares to compete.

Syrian boxer Mohammad Malis he was part of a "generation of war" as the Middle East nation remains gripped by armed conflict ©Getty Images

"This edition is even more significant because it takes place in China, a country with which Syria, both the Government and its people, have strong relations," Omar al-Aroub, head of Syrian team at Hangzhou 2022, said in a report by China Daily.

"China has supported us in various ways, being among the first to offer assistance, which has given us more momentum and motivation to participate in this sporting event."

Syria’s Assistant Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan said he wished "friendly" China "every success" in organising the Asian Games, which are due to open on Saturday (September 23) and conclude on October 8.

"We warmly welcome China's hosting of these sporting events aimed at bringing Asian peoples closer together, and there is no one better than China to fulfill this role because China treats everyone with respect and wishes prosperity for all," Sousan told Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

"We are confident that the upcoming Asian Games in China at the end of this month will excel in all areas because we are accustomed to China doing things very well."

Syria is poised to make its 11th appearance at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

Syria is set to make its 11th appearance at the Asian Games after first featuring at Bangkok 1978.

Athletes are expected to compete in athletics, boxing, equestrian, weightlifting and wrestling.

The team is due to include boxer Ahmad Ghassoun who vowed to "give our best effort to rasie the Syrian flag high".

"We, the generation of war, showed the world that Syria is a country of peace and love," added Syrian boxer Mohammad Malis.

"Our aim is to win a medal at the Asian Games and secure qualification for the Paris Olympics."

Syria picked up one medal at Jakarta Palembang 2018 with Madj Eddin Ghazal earning men’s high jump bronze.