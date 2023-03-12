FIG President Watanabe pledges support for Turkey and Syria during visit to earthquake zone

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe has recalled the help given to Japan after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a visit to the earthquake zone at Adana and Hatay on the Turkish-Syrian border.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships are still scheduled for the end of the month in Antalya and fundraising activities are planned during the event.

As of Friday (March 10), more than 55,100 deaths have been confirmed: more than 47,900 in Turkey, and over 7,200 in Syria.

FIG has pledged to donate equipment and participants are also set to wear emblems to show support for Turkey and Syria.

"This was done at the 2011 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo which were held after the earthquake and tsunami," Watanabe said.

"It gave many people affected by the disaster a sense of friendship and solidarity and gave them courage."

FIG President Morinari Watanabe, centre, has promised that the gymnastics community will not forget victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria ©FIG

Yesterday, marked 12 years since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, and the fourth most powerful earthquake in the world since modern record-keeping began in 1900, killing nearly 20,000 people.

"At the time, many former gymnasts visited the affected areas to teach people gymnastics, this brought back smiles to people's faces and improved their health and wellbeing," Watanabe said.

During this visit, Watanabe saw a damaged gymnasium currently a shelter for those who lost their homes in the earthquake.

He predicted that the recovery programme could take up to a decade.

"It is important for the FIG and gymnastics families around the world to remember the pain of Turkey and Syria and we need to do this for at least the next 10 years," Watanabe said.

Morinari Watanabe promised to return to the earthquake zone in six months time to monitor recovery work ©FIG

Watanabe has pledged to make return visits in six months and a year’s time to monitor progress.

"The human race has always fought against crises, let us step forward into the future with courage," he said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships are scheduled to take place in Antalya from March 29 to April 2.