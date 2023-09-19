Figure skater Margarita Drobiazko has defended her decision to continue to perform in Russia as she faces being stripped of Lithuanian citizenship.

Drobiazko has issued an open letter refuting claims that she is involved in Russian "propaganda" and insists she and her ice dance partner Povilas Vanaga aim to spread the "light of culture and kindness".

During their careers, Drobiazko and Vanagas delivered medals for Lithuania on the global stage, winning one world bronze and two European bronzes.

Lithuania’s Citizenship Commission has recommended to remove Drobiazko’s citizenship due to her continued performances in Russia.

It is also claimed that Drobiazko holds close ties with Tatiana Navka, the Turin 2006 Olympic ice dancing gold medallist who is the wife of Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In August last year, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree to strip Drobiazko and Vanagas of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas, regarded as a great recognition of contribution to a particular sector.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is expecting to strip Margarita Drobiazko of her citizenship ©Getty Images

Nausėda has now revealed that he intends to revoke Drobiazko of her citizenship.

"I think that people who want to carry the light of culture and goodness with the boots of the aggressor should continue to do so without the citizenship of the Republic of Lithuania," said Nausėda in a report by the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

"We have to choose sides as we cannot pretend that one thing exists without the other, especially when that culture, or the semblance of it, is created in a state that sheds innocent blood.

"We must be principled and adhere to the values we have held since the first days of the war in Ukraine, and we will adhere to them."

Drobiazko was born in Russia during the Soviet-era and was paired with Lithuanian-born Vanagas in Moscow before the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Afterwards, they moved to Kaunus and became a married couple in 2000.

Drobiazko became a Lithuanian citizen in 1993 to allow her to compete internationally.

An open letter has been issued by Drobiazko in response to the recommendations by the Citizenship Commission.

"I am not involved in what one person called 'propaganda'," Drobiazko wrote as reported by LRT.

Margarita Drobiazko, right, and Povilas Vanagas, left, represented Lithuania at the Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Together with my husband, my ice partner and selfless Lithuanian patriot Povilas, we are bringing the light of culture and kindness as much as we can.

"I am accused of not expressing my political position publicly, but under the Lithuanian Constitution, do I not have the right not to express my position if I cannot, do not want to or am not ready to?"

Drobiazko insisted that that no one had the right to "force me to repent of what I do honestly, professionally, and only for the sake of the good and the peace in the souls of the people I come into contact with".

"Let the politicians do politics and let the people of Lithuania judge how they are doing," added Drobiazko.

"The country where I was born and grew up, where I studied and skated, where together with Povilas, under the guidance of Russia’s best coaches, I prepared for five Olympic Games, twelve World and twelve European Championships to promote Lithuania, which entrusted me with the honour of its sport, has now been declared a hostile country.

"We have been regular participants in ice shows in Russia since 2007. It is my historical homeland.

"As in all these 17 years, there have been and are no political manifests in our activities."