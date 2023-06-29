Over 40 countries oppose Russia using sport to "legitimise" war on Ukraine

More than 40 countries have issued a collective statement here insisting that Russia "should not be allowed to use sport to legitimise its illegal and unprovoked war" on Ukraine.

The statement was presented at the seventh edition of the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII).

Officials from the host countries of the Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics were among the 41 political figures to sign the statement that called on the sporting community to help rebuild Ukraine's sporting infrastructure.

Andorra's State Secretary for Youth and Sport Alian Cabanes Galian read out the statement which highlighted that 317 athletes and coaches from Ukraine had been killed and 363 sporting facilities had been destroyed or damaged since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February last year.

Among those included the Olympic training centre in Chernihiv and the Altair ice arena in Druzhkivka.

"This unprovoked war of aggression led by Russia has devastated the infrastructure that would unable physical education and sport throughout Ukraine and which contributes to the wellbeing of the Ukrainian people," the statement read.

"Young people have seen their access to sport and physical education disrupted or interrupted due to the war led by Russia."

Ukraine’s Ambassador in Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi holds up a picture of 11-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko who was killed following a missile attack in Mariupol ©MINEPS VII

MINEPS VII was staged with the aim of getting UNESCO member states to join the Fit for Life Alliance that looks to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by improving the wellbeing of young people from around the world

Those that signed the collective statement claimed that the war will cause "long-term repercussions" on their mental and physical health.

"The 41 Ministers of Sports and senior officials are united here today and we therefore urge the International sport community to continue showing its solidarity with regard to the Ukrainian people by supporting the pursuit of the reconstruction of Ukraine's sporting facilities where possible.

"Russia should not be allowed to use sport to legitimise its illegal and unprovoked war on Ukraine and Belarus should not able to use sport to justify its complicitness (sic) in the war led by Russia against Ukraine.

"Russia must stop its attacks on Ukraine and withdraw its military troops and equipment from the entire Ukrainian territory within its international recognised boarders including its territorial waters."

As well as Olympic hosts France, Italy and Australia, the statement was also signed by the likes of Switzerland, Greece, Britain, Canada, Ukraine and Japan.

The other signatures came from Albania, Andorra, Australia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Belgium, Cook Islands and Georgia.

Buildings, including sporting facilities, have been destroyed in Russia's military assault on Ukraine ©Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ambassador in Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi also spoke out at the MINEPS VII, insisting that Russia had "no right to be part of the Olympic family and remain a UNESCO member state".

During his speech, Kanevskyi held up a picture of talented 11-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko who was killed following a missile attack in Mariupol.

"As long as Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine persists, the aggressor country should be barred from participating in the Olympic Games and international competition even under a neutral flag," said Kanevskyi.

"While Russia bombs claimed the lives of athletes who have recently brought glory to Ukraine worldwide, Ukrainian fans courageously defends their homeland whereas Russian fans brandish symbols of war and flags and call for the killing of Ukrainians.

"It’s high time to realise that the participation of Russia in the Olympic Games and international competition should be cancelled at all levels."

The International Olympic Committe (IOC) ruled in March that athletes from both countries should be allowed to compete as neutrals, provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the military.

IOC President Thomas Bach has previously blasted Governments opposed to the IOC's stance as "deplorable" and claimed it represents a "middle ground" because of criticism from Russia and Ukraine.