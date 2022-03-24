Hangzhou 2022 has launched a smart sign language platform in the build-up to the Asian Para Games.

Organisers say the platform, named Xiaomo, will assist participants at the Games.

The online platform can reportedly read sign languages, which will reportedly help the hearing impaired community to communicate during the event.

Hangzhou 2022 say the platform will also help to tell the story of the Games and deliver commentary for competitions.

The sign language Artificial Intelligence platform was developed by the Alibaba Damo Academy.

The platform was launched alongside the 200-day countdown to the start of the Asian Para Games.

Organisers held a countdown event in Tangqi Town, which is located in the Linping district of the city.

The event was reportedly titled "One Thousand Cultural and Sport Activities Entering Communities in Zhejiang Province".





A China Goalball Training Base was also opened on the same day.

Hangzhou 2022 will begin with the Asian Games from September 10 to 25 next year, where 40 sports will feature on the programme.

It will be the 19th edition of the continental event.

The fourth Asian Para Games will follow from October 9 to 15, with 22 sports featuring.

The Asian Paralympic Committee has expressed hopes the Asian Para Games will be an opportunity to boost inclusion in the continent, offering encouragement for people to think differently about people with impairments.