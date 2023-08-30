The Love We Share has been released as the official theme song of Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

The official theme song for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games performed by Sun Nan and entitled The Love We Share has been released.

It is claimed the song title reflects geographical and historical bonds as well as friendship across the Asian continent.

The chorus says, "together we breathe and feel, together we dream, together we love, together we share".

The accompanying video shows landscapes from across Asia and the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center which is set to serve as the main venue for the delayed Asian Games.

It also incorporates a series of sporting highlights from Chinese athletes, who are set to enjoy home advantage at Hangzhou 2022.

Sun produced a song for the Beijing 2008 Olympics Forever Friends, although this was not the official You and Me by Liu Huan and Sarah Brightman.

Hangzhou 2022 had released a promotion song Now until the Future composed by Xu Lin with lyrics by Chen Lingzi in March, while The Most Beautiful Scenery released in December last year promoted the culture of the host city.

The South China Morning Post noted some observers found irony with the opening lines "sharing the same sea and sky, facing the same sunrise and stars, we hold onto the same hope, to achieve a common dream" given a bitter diplomatic row between China and Japan.

China has reacted angrily to Japan beginning to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant which suffered extensive damage in the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

An exclusion zone was established because of radiation released following the nuclear disaster, and many residents have not returned.

China branded the release of treated radioactive water from the plant "selfish and irresponsible" and has banned imports on all Japanese seafood products, but Tokyo has hit back by accusing Beijing of "scientifically unfounded claims".

A diplomatic row has erupted between China and Japan less than a month before the start of the Asian Games after Tokyo sanctioned the release of release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea ©Getty Images
The start of the Asian Games is less than a month away with dates of September 23 to October 8 scheduled.

Hangzhou 2022 has retained its original delay after being delayed by one year due to COVID-19 restrictions in China.