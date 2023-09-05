The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has issued its "most sincere apologies" to players of the national team for the "totally unacceptable behaviour of its highest institutional representative" following the kissing controversy involving Luis Rubiales at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The two-page public apology from Interim President Pedro Rocha said that Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso, who claimed it was against her will, has "tarnished" the nobility and international prestige of Spanish society and sport.

"The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to the values of football and sport as a whole has been enormous," the official statement from RFEF read.

"The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society.

"We feel deeply sorry for the damage caused and therefore, we must ask for the most sincere apologies and acquire a firm and absolute commitment that facts like these can never happen again."

The RFEF went on to say that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and wants a definitive resolution as soon as possible for the damage caused.

More follows.