Chile's President Gabriel Boric declared "we are motivated and ready" to welcome athletes after inaugurating the Pan American Village in Santiago.

The housing complex located in Cerrillos in the southwest of the Chilean capital has been completed with a little over a month to go before the Pan American Games are due to open on October 20.

More than 8,000 athletes are due to be housed at the Village during the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

It has taken just under a year to be built and is set to be turned into housing for 1,355 families after the Games.

Boric attended the inauguration of the building along with state Ministers, Santiago 2023 executive director Harold Mayne Nicholls, Chilean athletes and member of the Cerrillos community.

A tour of the apartment and common areas was conducted before Boric participated in the traditional ribbon cutting.

The Pan American Village is set to house more than 8,000 athletes before turning into accomodation for 1,355 families after the Games ©Panam Sports

"This is a new starting point for what the Pan American and Parapan American Games are going to be, but we are also inaugurating a village in Cerrillos that is a project that will leave a legacy," said Boric.

"This was built in 21 months, it has integration spaces.

"There will be athletes from all countries here, and we have many reasons to be forge brotherhood amongst the countries.

"We are motivated and ready.

"The energy of the Pan American and Parapan American Games is contagious, and it will inject an optimism into the country that does us too much good.

"There are only five weeks left until all of Chile is united by the same flag and we celebrate the beginning of this continental celebration."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, centre, was given a tour of the Pan American Village ©Panam Sports

Camila Caram, part of Chile's women’s hockey team that claimed the Pan American Games bronze medal at Guadalajara 2011, was among the athletes that got the opportunity to look around the Pan American Village.

"We are very happy to be here," said Caram.

"We had the tremendous luck to be inside the departments, to tour the Pan American Village and it really shows that this place is going to be a tremendous meeting point for all athletes on the continent.

"We are very eager to come live in this villa.

"We have little left and we are ready."

The Pan American Games is due to conclude on November 5 and is scheduled to be followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.