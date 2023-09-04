First Paris 2024 Paralympics spots booked on day two of World Rowing Championships

The first places at the Paris 2024 Paralympics have been secured on day two of the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, as action continued in the heats.

The top two crews in both heats of the PR3 mixed coxed four secured Paris 2024 berths for their respective nations.

Germany’s quartet of Susanne Lackner, Jan Helmich, Marc Lembeck, Kathrin Marchand and cox Inga Thoene dominated as they won heat one in 7min 13.46sec.

Hosts France secured their Paris 2024 Paralympic spot after coming home second in 7:15.89, through their line-up of Erika Sauzeau, Remy Taranto, Gregoire Bireau, Margot Boulet and cox Emilie Acquistapace.

In heat two, Britain recovered from a slow start which saw them third at 500 metres, to win in 7:07.29, with their crew of Francesca Allen, Morgan Fice-Noyes, Giedre Rakauskaite, Edward Fuller and cox Erin Kennedy.

The United States took a second Paris 2024 Paralympic spot from the heat by finishing second in 7:13.06, with their team of Skylar Dahl, Saige Harper, Alex Flynn, Benjamin Washburne and cox Emelie Eldracher.

Elsewhere in the day’s Para rowing disciplines A-final places were up for grabs for the winners of the PR3 mixed double sculls heats.

The first heat was won by French duo Elur Alberdi and Laurent Cadot, with the reigning world champions victorious in 7:33.75.

Helen Glover was part of the British team that won their women's fours heat in Belgrade ©Getty Images

In heat two, Australia’s Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager won with clear water in setting a world best time of 7:20.93.

Today’s action at the Ada Ciganlija Regatta saw the winners of the women’s pairs heats secure automatic semi-final places.

Chilean quadruplets Melita and Antonia Abraham produced a battling performance to win heat two in 7:12.97.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls heats Britain’s Imogen Grant and Emily Craig showed why they are the crew to beat as they won heat two in 6:59.28, the only team in the heats to go under seven minutes.

Olympic champions Italy will have to do things the hard way as after Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini finished fifth and last in their heat in 7:12.32, the country will have to go through the repechages.

Romania impressed in the women’s double sculls posting the fastest time in winning their heat in 6:55.41, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis.

With three crews progressing in each heat of the women’s fours there were no real surprises, with defending champions Britain advancing as they won heat two in 6:39.50, with their crew of Heidi Long, Rowan Mckellar, Rebecca Shorten and Helen Glover, the double Olympic champion who is aiming to compete at a fourth Olympics in Paris.

There was a surprise in the first heat of the men’s four as Olympic champions Australia and their team of Alexander Hill, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves and Alexander Purnell had to settle for second in 6:03.76.

The US won the heat in 6:01.51, with their line-up of Justin Best, Nicholas Mead, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan.

Reigning champions Britain won heat two in 6:03.65, with their quartet of Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge and Freddie Davidson, while the Netherlands posted the fastest time in winning heat three in 5:59.50, with Nicolas Van Sprang, Ruben Knab and Ralf and Rik Rienks.

In the women’s quadruple sculls China impressed in winning the first heat in 6:30.75, with their team of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui.

The final heats of the day came in the men’s quadruple sculls, with world champions Poland pushed hard before Dominik Czaja, Fabian Baranski, Miroslaw Zietarski and Mateusz Biskup crossed the line in 6:00.17 to win heat one.

The Netherlands posted the fastest time of the day in winning heat two, with their quartet of Lennart Van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten and Koen Metsemakers winning in 5:59.78.

Repechages also took place across various disciplines today, with former men’s single sculls world champion Kjetil Borch of Norway winning his race in 7:27.75 to reach the quarter-finals and avoid an early exit.

Racing is due to continue tomorrow including the remaining heats in all boat classes.