More than 1,000 athletes set to take part in World Rowing Championships with Paris 2024 places on the line

More than 1,000 athletes are set to take part in the World Rowing Championships, with places at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics up for grabs in Belgrade.

In total, 74 countries are represented at the Championships in Serbia, with rowers from Russia and Belarus set to participate after World Rowing approved athletes from the two countries to feature as neutrals.

Of the Olympic boat classes, the men’s single sculls includes entries from 48 nations, with reigning world champion Oliver Zeidler of Germany scheduled to line-up alongside other Olympic qualification favourites including Sverri Nielsen of Denmark, Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece and New Zealand’s Tom Mackintosh.

In the women’s single sculls 32 nations are due to take part, with Serbia’s Jovana Arsic expected to command considerable home support.

Reigning world champion Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands and current Olympic champion Emma Twigg are expected to be among Arsic’s rivals.

In the men’s double sculls all eyes are expected to be on Croatian brothers Valent and Martin Sinković, who combined to win gold at Rio 2016.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar of the Netherlands and Italian World Cup winners Matteo Sartori and Luca Rambaldi are due to be among the Sinkovic’s rivals.

In the PR1 men’s single sculls Paralympic and world champion Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine is expected to be the one to beat, with Australia’s Erik Horrie and Britain’s Ben Pritchard among those likely to provide the opposition.

Other stories to watch include Tonu Endrekson of Estonia in the men’s quadruple sculls, who is hoping to reach a sixth Olympic Games at the age of 44.

Meanwhile Argentina’s Alejandro Magno Vera, competing in the men’s PR1 single sculls at the age of 59, is aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Qualification places for the Paris 2024 Olympics are available in seven men’s and seven women’s events - the single sculls, pair, double sculls, four, quadruple sculls, eight and lightweight double sculls.

For each event, the National Olympic Committees of the highest placed crews will qualify according to the number of quota places for that class, which ranges from five up to 11.

In Para rowing, qualification places at the Paris 2024 Paralympics are available in the PR1 men’s and women’s single sculls, and PR2 and PR3 mixed pairs and PR3 mixed fours.

Qualification slots are allocated to National Paralympic Committees and not to individual athletes and teams.

Heats are due to begin tomorrow, with A finals across all classes set to run from September 8 to 10.